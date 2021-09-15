Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $399.75.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $281.44 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.43. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,540 shares of company stock worth $103,423,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.