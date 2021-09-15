ZrCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $77,668.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00074264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00125240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00186692 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.60 or 0.07458525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,335.99 or 0.99738540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.07 or 0.00889493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002812 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

