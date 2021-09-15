ZrCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and $72,308.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00076252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00182138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,451.05 or 0.99867001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.08 or 0.07107502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.00868313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

