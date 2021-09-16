-$0.04 EPS Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). Infinera posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 121,616 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 221,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

INFN traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,138. Infinera has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

