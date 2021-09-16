$0.24 EPS Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million.

RXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

RXT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,253. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 83,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 142,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.