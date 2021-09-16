-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 526,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 98,968.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 445,359 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 364,801 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 69.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 257,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuCana stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 1,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,401. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

