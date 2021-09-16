$0.27 EPS Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,216,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.98. 212,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

