-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.00. Cara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

CARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.93. 17,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,896. The firm has a market cap of $747.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 1.08. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

