$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $449.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 97.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 259,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 432.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

