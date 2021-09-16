$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $109.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

