-$0.89 EPS Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.72). Exact Sciences reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $104.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

