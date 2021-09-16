$1.13 EPS Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.24. First Financial posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 511,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,883,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

