$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $144.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,142,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.74. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

