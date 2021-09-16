$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after buying an additional 106,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.00. The stock had a trading volume of 106,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

