10,000 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 204,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,504,127. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

