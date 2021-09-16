1,161 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $200,453,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

NYSE CLX opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

