$138.52 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce sales of $138.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.30 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $98.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $531.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.40 million to $533.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $677.16 million, with estimates ranging from $662.86 million to $693.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $347,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,222.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,200 shares of company stock valued at $26,123,057 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,599 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 60.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 25.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.41.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

