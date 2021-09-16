$149.85 Million in Sales Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to announce sales of $149.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $149.70 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $133.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $564.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $634.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.30 million to $650.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

ADTN stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $948.42 million, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is 225.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

