1,546 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

NYSE EW opened at $121.02 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

