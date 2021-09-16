$157.96 Million in Sales Expected for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to post sales of $157.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.80 million to $162.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $678.46 million, with estimates ranging from $663.97 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SkillSoft.

SKIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SKIL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 870,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,606. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38. SkillSoft has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

