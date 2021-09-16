$184.73 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce $184.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.50 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $171.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $758.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $772.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $815.60 million, with estimates ranging from $773.60 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.32, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.