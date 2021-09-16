2,021 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

