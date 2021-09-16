21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $21.04

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $20.61. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 1,017 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 200,610 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at $785,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 5,414.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 743,523 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

