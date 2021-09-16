$221.76 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report sales of $221.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.97 million and the lowest is $217.55 million. Albany International reported sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $901.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $894.67 million to $908.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $995.75 million, with estimates ranging from $983.28 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Albany International has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

