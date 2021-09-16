23,117 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth $1,373,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the second quarter worth $472,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Bruker in the second quarter worth $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bruker by 516.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

