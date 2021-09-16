2,530,003 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,530,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,069,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $2,320,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after buying an additional 846,343 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Vertiv by 150.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,095,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 658,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

