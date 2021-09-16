2,783 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.