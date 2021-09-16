$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.15 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

FISV traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $108.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,453. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,059,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

