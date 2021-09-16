$34.65 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post sales of $34.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.60 million and the highest is $34.70 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $136.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of AXGN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.93. 1,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $659.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AxoGen by 28.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after buying an additional 418,278 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 17.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

