38,900 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,021,000 after purchasing an additional 442,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $116,346,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $57.01 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

