3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $184.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

