$4.12 EPS Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce $4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.17. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $15.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $15.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.42. 456,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.