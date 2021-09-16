43,322 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUS. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,885.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEUS opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

