4,583 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $15,970,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,185,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

SRC opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

