$474.61 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report $474.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.60 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $388.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 114,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,799. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.