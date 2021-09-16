54,657 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $327,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $79.28 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

