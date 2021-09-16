5,595 Shares in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSDT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,218.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.