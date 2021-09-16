5,788 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Edison International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,587,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Edison International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 186,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $59.04 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

