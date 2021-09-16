6,100 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ferrari by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 723,416 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,422 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ferrari by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,330,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE opened at $221.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.47 and a 200 day moving average of $209.15. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

