$642.59 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report sales of $642.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.50 million and the highest is $692.68 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $598.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. 1,462,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

