$682.27 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post $682.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.40 million to $711.70 million. Viasat posted sales of $554.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Viasat stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. Viasat has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after buying an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

