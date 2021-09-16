$684.73 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report $684.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $548.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

WST stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $454.47. The company had a trading volume of 243,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,786. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $2,053,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

