$768.80 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report $768.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $747.90 million and the highest is $789.50 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 543.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.44) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $114,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 370.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.00. 1,214,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,362,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

