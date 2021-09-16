88mph (MPH) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.01 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. 88mph has a market cap of $18.01 million and $190,604.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $47.97 or 0.00100287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00140861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.28 or 0.00805434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046102 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,444 coins and its circulating supply is 375,508 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.