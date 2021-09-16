$93.38 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce sales of $93.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.40 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $74.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $367.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $509.13 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $542.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 610.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after acquiring an additional 288,913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 601.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 533,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,286,000 after buying an additional 457,664 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,081,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.85. 8,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,184. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average of $129.21. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

