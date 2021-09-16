abrdn plc Has $104.15 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,653 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $104,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 335,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,478 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $197.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

