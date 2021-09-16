abrdn plc Sells 832,981 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 832,981 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $93,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.34 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

