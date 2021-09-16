Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.
ABST opened at C$14.73 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$25.00.
About Absolute Software
