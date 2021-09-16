Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 2,650.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

ACBA opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

