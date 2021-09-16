ACENT (ACE) Price Tops $0.0765 on Top Exchanges

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market cap of $7.45 million and $2.40 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACENT has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00062201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00140744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.50 or 0.00806980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046673 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,397,637 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

